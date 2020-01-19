The Spun

Philip Rivers, Family Have Reportedly “Permanently” Moved

Los Angeles Chargers QB Philip Rivers dropping back for a pass.CARSON, CA - DECEMBER 22: Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks to pass the ball during the second half of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at StubHub Center on December 22, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Philip Rivers is literally on the move this offseason. What that means for his football future remains to be seen.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rivers has “permanently” moved from San Diego to Florida to be closer to his family. Rivers told Schefter it is “to be determined” what the move signifies football-wise.

Rivers, 38, is a set to be an unrestricted free agent. He told reporters following the season finale he planned to play football in 2020, though he never specified it would be with the Chargers.

Rivers has played for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers for the entirety of his 16-year career. He was acquired by the franchise in a draft day trade with the New York Giants in 2004, with Eli Manning heading to Big Blue.

Rivers still managed to throw for 4,615 yards this season, fourth-best in the NFL. However, his 23 touchdown passes were his lowest total since 2007 and he threw 20 interceptions for the third time in his career.

If Rivers is truly intent on playing next fall, it’s likely some team in the NFL will have a spot for him. The question will be whether or not it is the Chargers.


