Philip Rivers Is Furious With Interception Call In Sunday’s Loss

Philip Rivers has been known to get heated throughout his 17-year NFL career. The Colts quarterback lived up to that standard this afternoon after an extremely questionable interception call in the third quarter of Indianapolis’ loss to the Ravens.

The interception by Baltimore cornerback Marcus Peters was originally called incomplete but was later overturned in the replay booth.

Here's Al Riveron's explanation of Marcus Peters' interception: "We have clear and obvious visual evidence where the defender controls the football, takes three steps." NOTHING about this play was clear and obvious. NFL teams and fans deserve better. https://t.co/BDjKI3NOlw — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 8, 2020

Rivers had some strong words for the officials following the game.

“No one who has been around the game thought that was a pick,” Rivers said in a postgame press conference. “Somebody who has probably never caught a football in his life decides.”

Peters’ interception marked an obvious shift of momentum in the game. At the time of the controversial pick, the score was 10-7 in favor of the Colts. The Ravens then went on to score 17 unanswered points and finished the game with a final score of 24-10.

Even Peters wasn’t sure the referees made the right call. After the game, the cornerback told reporters that he asked Rivers if he thought it was an interception.

“He didn’t think so,” Peters said.

The veteran quarterback certainly has the right to be upset about a shaky call at such a critical point in the game. That being said, Rivers hasn’t exactly been the key to success for the Colts this year.

Interception aside, Rivers threw 25/43 on passes for only 227 yards and zero touchdowns. That’s pretty on par with how he’s performed all season. The former North Carolina State QB has thrown for a disappointing 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions through eight games.

Despite their quarterback’s struggles, the Colts have remained relevant at second place in the AFC South with a 5-3 record.

Rivers and Indianapolis look to bounce back on Thursday night when they take on Tennessee in a game that could give them a tie for first in the division.