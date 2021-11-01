The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Philip Rivers Speculation

Philip Rivers throws the ball for the Colts.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: Quarterback Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts throws against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Colts defeated the Raiders 44-27. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints have lost Jameis Winston for the season. The starting quarterback suffered a torn ACL and MCL damage during Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For now, the Saints will stick with what they have at the quarterback position. New Orleans rode Trevor Siemian to the win on Sunday and is expected to get Taysom Hill back soon.

However, it’s possible the Saints will look to make an outside addition down the line. New Orleans has a playoff-caliber defense and, at 5-2, remains in the thick of the postseason hunt. If Siemian and Hill both struggle, Sean Payton could be motivated to make a move.

Enter, Philip Rivers?

The longtime NFL quarterback is retired, but ESPN insider Chris Mortensen mentioned Rivers as a potential candidate for the Saints on SportsCenter Monday afternoon.

Mortensen wasn’t the only one, either. ESPN host Mike Greenberg also brought up Rivers as a possible option.

Rivers was coaching high school football this season, but his team’s year is over.

NFL fans are intrigued….

Rivers, 39, played in the National Football League for 17 seasons. He made nine Pro Bowls and ranks high in several all-time passing categories.

The longtime NFL quarterback ended his career with the Indianapolis Colts in 2020.

However, if he’s open to a comeback, the Saints could provide a nice landing spot.

