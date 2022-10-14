Phillies Announce Minor League Prospect Has Died At 20

TOLEDO, OH - JUNE 06: A general view of baseballs lined up on the dugout steps is seen during a regular season game between the Buffalo Bisons and the Toledo Mud Hens on June 6, 2018 at Fifth Third Field in Toledo, Ohio. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The baseball community lost a great person on Thursday night.

Corey Phelan, who was a pitching prospect for the Philadelphia Phillies, died after a six-month battle with cancer.

"The Phillies family is extremely saddened by the tragic passing of Corey Phelan. Corey's positive presence and selflessness influenced everyone around him. While he was incredibly passionate about the game of baseball, his love for his family and his strong faith superseded everything else. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, as well as his teammates and staff who were by his side, providing emotional support throughout the course of his courageous battle with cancer," a statement from the Phillies read.

Phelan was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma back in April.

He was signed by the Phillies as a free agent back in 2020 and made his minor-league debut in 2021. Phelan only got to pitch a little over nine innings before getting his diagnosis.

Our thoughts are with the Phelan family.