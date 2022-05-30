Phillies Fans Are Furious With Joe Girardi This Season

The Philadelphia Phillies fell to 21-27 after getting swept by the New York Mets, who go into Memorial Day 10.5 games ahead of them in the NL East standings.

Having entered the season with high hopes, Phillies fans are losing patience with Joe Girardi.

After overcoming a 3-1 deficit only to lose in extra innings Sunday night, the Phillies have now dropped 10 of their last 14 games. Some frustrated supporters are calling for the manager's job on Twitter.

After the game, per ESPN, Girardi said he's not thinking about his status.

"I don't worry about my job," Girardi said. "I've never worried about my job. I don't worry about my job. I've got to do my job. It's the business of being a manager. I don't worry about it."

The organization has been in a rut long before hiring the former New York Yankees skipper. The Phillies have not made the playoffs since 2011, and last year's 82-80 season marked their first winning record over that decade.

While Philadelphia made a strong lineup even stronger by signing Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos, those additions also made a weak defense even worse.

Nevertheless, the Phillies have a positive win differential (+4) despite their losing record. An expanded playoff pool also keeps them firmly in the playoff hunt.

Although angry Phillies fans may not get their wish just yet, Girardi could be on the edge of the hot seat this summer.