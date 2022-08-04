Phillies Released Didi Gregorious: MLB World Reacts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: Didi Gregorius #18 of the New York Yankees scores a run off of a double hits a by DJ LeMahieu #26 against the Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies released a very prominent player on Thursday afternoon.

They cut ties with shortstop Didi Gregorius after Noah Syndergaard and Brandon Marsh reported to the club. It also came after Jean Segura was reinstated from the 60-day IL list.

This officially ends Gregorius' three-year run in Philadelphia. He's having a down season as he's only hitting .210 with one home run and 19 RBIs.

He's also struck out 36 times while only having 45 hits in 214 plate appearances.

This move got some mixed reactions from baseball fans, especially since he's one hit away from 1,000 for his career.

"This was a necessary move, but I can’t help but be sad about it. Didi was a really fun player to have here, even when he struggled. Just an all-around class person. Wish him the best," one fan tweeted.

We'll have to see if another team brings him in so he can finish getting to 1,000 hits.