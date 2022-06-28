Phillies Star Bryce Harper Reportedly Makes Decision On Surgery

SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 25: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies yells at Blake Snell #4 of the San Diego Padres after being hit with a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game June 25, 2022 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images) Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Bryce Harper has decided to go through with getting surgery on his injured left thumb.

The reigning NL MVP was hit by a pitch on Saturday night and had to leave the game. X-rays confirmed that he did fracture that left thumb and he'll now have to miss at least the next six weeks.

Per Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Harper's targeting a return in mid-to-late-August.

This is obviously a massive loss for the Phillies. Harper was putting together a strong season before getting hit by that pitch.

In 64 games, Harper hit 15 home runs and drove in 48 runs to go off a .318 batting average. He also had 77 total hits in 242 at-bats.

The Phillies are currently 39-35 overall and have climbed their way back into contention for at least a wild card spot.

We'll have to see if they can stay there until Harper comes back.