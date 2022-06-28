Phillies Star Bryce Harper Reportedly Makes Decision On Surgery
Bryce Harper has decided to go through with getting surgery on his injured left thumb.
The reigning NL MVP was hit by a pitch on Saturday night and had to leave the game. X-rays confirmed that he did fracture that left thumb and he'll now have to miss at least the next six weeks.
Per Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Harper's targeting a return in mid-to-late-August.
This is obviously a massive loss for the Phillies. Harper was putting together a strong season before getting hit by that pitch.
In 64 games, Harper hit 15 home runs and drove in 48 runs to go off a .318 batting average. He also had 77 total hits in 242 at-bats.
The Phillies are currently 39-35 overall and have climbed their way back into contention for at least a wild card spot.
We'll have to see if they can stay there until Harper comes back.