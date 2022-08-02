Phillies Trade For All-Star Pitcher: Fans React

The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly finalizing buzzer-beater trade to acquire Los Angeles Angels pitcher Noah Syndergaard just ahead of the 2022 deadline, per ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan.

Syndergaard, a one-time MLB All-Star, has posted a 3.83 ERA through 15 games and 80.0 innings pitched in his first season with the Angels. He has 64 strikeouts and a 5-8 win-loss record.

In exchange for Syndergaard, the Angels reportedly receive third-year outfielder Mickey Moniak and prospect Jadiel Sanchez.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this blockbuster trade for the 29-year-old righty.

"Let's go! So long, other lousy throw-ins and so-called prospects. Win this season. And the next, and the next," one fan wrote.

"Huge add. Great #3 to the rotation and Mickey can start over in LA. Best of luck Mickey, "another said.

"Lmfao, knew he wasn’t gonna last long with the Angels," another added.

The Phillies, who are still in the hunt for a postseason spot, will look to help Syndergaard return to All-Star form during the latter portion of the 2022 season.