Report: Former NFL Player Killed 5 People, Then Himself

A former National League Football player reportedly killed five people and then himself in a horrifying act this week.

According to a report from the Associated Press, the man who killed five people on Wednesday, including a prominent doctor, was former NFL player Phillip Adams.

Adams, 32, was a seventh round pick out of South Carolina State in 2010. He played for the 49ers, Patriots, Seahawks, Raiders, Jets and Falcons. Adams, a South Carolina native, last played in the NFL in 2015.

The Associated Press had more details on the tragic act.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Source tells AP: Gunman in killing of doctor and 4 others was former NFL pro Phillip Adams, who also killed himself. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) April 8, 2021

From the report:

The York County coroner’s office said Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, were pronounced dead at the scene along with grandchildren Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5. A man who had been working at the home, James Lewis, 38, from Gaston, was found shot to death outside, and a sixth person was hospitalized with “serious gunshot wounds,” York County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson Trent Faris said. Faris said deputies were called around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday to the Lesslies’ home in the Rock Hill area, and spent hours searching for the suspect before finding him in a nearby home.

Our thoughts are with the friends and family members of the victims.

More details on the story can be found here.