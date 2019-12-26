Photo: Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick Buy $28 Million Mansion

The Spun

aaron rodgers and danica patrick at the bucks-celtics gameMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 17: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick attend Game Two of the first round of the 2019 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum on April 17, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Two days before Christmas, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers started his holiday season with a win over the Minnesota Vikings. On Monday night, he and the team swept the season series with the Minnesota Vikings, and are now positioned to land the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

But that was just the start of his incredible week.

Rodgers and girlfriend Danica Patrick spent the holiday together and even rocked matching pajamas.

Rodgers and Patrick didn’t exchange the normal gifts, though.

No, they decided to go in on a $28 million house. According to a report from TMZ, Rodgers and Patrick bought a mansion in Malibu.

Here are more details from TMZ:

As for the house … it’s pretty amazing. It’s 4,636 square feet, with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms along with a 2-bedroom guesthouse, and of course … the obligatory swimming pool.

Our real estate sources say Aaron and Danica are no strangers to the house. They rented it over the summer and became the owners in November. The sale was very much on the down-low.

Rodgers is one of the highest-paid players in NFL history, while Patrick did pretty well for herself on the racetrack as well.

Congratulations to them on their new house – er, mansion.

