Photo: Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick Buy $28 Million Mansion

Two days before Christmas, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers started his holiday season with a win over the Minnesota Vikings. On Monday night, he and the team swept the season series with the Minnesota Vikings, and are now positioned to land the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

But that was just the start of his incredible week.

Rodgers and girlfriend Danica Patrick spent the holiday together and even rocked matching pajamas.

Rodgers and Patrick didn’t exchange the normal gifts, though.

No, they decided to go in on a $28 million house. According to a report from TMZ, Rodgers and Patrick bought a mansion in Malibu.

Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick Buy $28 Million Malibu Mansion https://t.co/EYmVDhuFtO — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) December 26, 2019

Here are more details from TMZ:

As for the house … it’s pretty amazing. It’s 4,636 square feet, with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms along with a 2-bedroom guesthouse, and of course … the obligatory swimming pool.