Photo: Aidan Hutchinson's Mom Goes Viral On Hard Knocks

Earlier this offseason, Detroit Lions ran to the podium to announce Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson as the No. 2 overall pick.

The former Michigan Wolverines star seemed like the perfect first for the Lions and fell to No. 2 after the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travon Walker. Immediately after he was drafted, the cameras panned to see him celebrating with his family.

Photos of the family quickly went viral, with his mom, Melissa, stealing the spotlight. Just a few months later, she did the same thing as the Lions were featured on HBO's Hard Knocks.

Earlier this offseason, Melissa posted a video of how she reacts while Aidan is on the field playing games.

It's incredible.

"Game day…do moms even have fun," she joked.

She recently posted a photo of the family attending Lions training camp from last month.

Check it out.

The Lions kick off their season this weekend with a contest against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.