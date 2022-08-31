Photo: Aidan Hutchinson's Mom Went Viral On Hard Knocks

Earlier this offseason, the 2022 NFL draft kicked off with Georgia's Travon Walker being the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Detroit Lions then ran to the podium to announce Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson as the No. 2 overall pick. Immediately after he was drafted, the cameras panned to see him celebrating with his family.

Photos of the family quickly went viral, with his mom, Melissa, stealing the spotlight. Just a few months later, she did the same thing as the Lions were featured on HBO's Hard Knocks.

Earlier this week, Melissa posted a video of how she reacts while Aidan is on the field playing games.

It's incredible.

"Game day…do moms even have fun," she joked.

She recently posted a photo of the family attending Lions training camp from earlier this month.

Check it out.

Hutchinson and the Lions hope things go a little smoother than the 2021 season when they won just three games.