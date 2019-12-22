Photo: Alex Morgan Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Holiday Picture

Alex Morgan had a pretty incredible 2019. The United States women’s national team star led her team to a dominant World Cup championship. Morgan could have an even bigger 2020, though.

The USWNT star announced earlier this year that she is pregnant with her first child. Morgan, 30, is still planning on playing in the Summer Olympics in 2020.

“I hope to get back on the field as soon as possible,’’ Morgan told USA TODAY in November. “After having a healthy baby, I want to get back with the national team and look forward to playing in Tokyo.’’

Morgan is several months along with her pregnancy.

She and her husband, Servando Carrasco, shared an adorable holidays photo on Saturday night.

It’s certainly going to be a special holiday season – and 2020 – for Morgan and her family.

What happened in 2019 will be tough to top, but if anyone can do it, it’s Alex Morgan.