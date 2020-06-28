Photo: Bubba Wallace Posts A New Message For His Fans

It’s been quite a week for NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

Wallace’s team found a noose hanging in their driver’s garage stall at Talladega. The FBI investigated and concluded that the noose had been in the garage since late 2019, acting as a door pull. The investigation determined no hate crime was committed.

NASCAR then released a photo of the noose/garage pull. While it didn’t appear to be directed at Wallace, it certainly looks like a noose.

NASCAR releases photo to the media of the garage pull rope formed as a noose from the Bubba Wallace garage Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Wallace admitted on CNN that he had never seen a garage pull fashioned like that in all his years of racing.

“I’ve been racing all of my life,” Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top series, told CNN’s Don Lemon. “We’ve raced out of hundreds of garages that never had garage pulls like that. So people that want to call it a garage pull and put out all the videos and photos of knots being as their evidence, go ahead, but from the evidence that we have — and I have — it’s a straight-up noose.”

Thankfully, Wallace has had the support of his fellow drivers. He was also supported heavily at Monday’s race. Wallace shared a special moment with those fans and posted a new message for them on Instagram.

“This hits hard for me! I’ll never forget the chants, I’ll never forget this image!” he wrote.

Wallace is set to compete in the Pocono 350 this afternoon. The race is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. E.T. on FOX Sports 1.