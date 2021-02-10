Photo Of Buccaneers GM Before Super Bowl Parade Is Going Viral

Now that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl run is complete, it’s time to kick back and celebrate.

From the looks of things, general manager Jason Licht is doing just that. Arriving at today’s socially-distanced boat parade in Tampa, the seventh-year GM was spotted rolling up with a case of beer.

#GoBucs GM Jason Licht arrives at the boat docks near Amature Works carrying a 12-pack of beer. #Bucsboatparade pic.twitter.com/NLOw1lkU00 — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 10, 2021

This season had to be a huge sigh of relief for Licht.

In his debut season as a GM back in 2014, the Bucs’ executive led the team to an abysmal 2-14 record. From there Tampa Bay showed slight improvements, but still never had any overwhelming success. Coming into this year, Licht had only collected one winning season (2016: 9-7) through his six-year GM tenure.

2020 was the definition of a breakout year for the franchise.

With the signing of Tom Brady, the entire tone of the organization shifted. After a few more offseason moves, Tampa Bay was suddenly primed as a championship contender. Coming into the postseason as a five seed in the NFC, the Bucs went on an incredible playoff run — notching four victories over some of the league’s strongest teams.

Now, it’s time to enjoy the fruits of their labor.

Licht and his Super Bowl championship team will embark on a boat parade along the Hillsborough River at about 2:00 p.m. E.T. today.