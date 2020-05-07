Photo: CeeDee Lamb Posts Message For The Cowboys

Former Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is excited to get going with the Dallas Cowboys.

The All-American wide receiver dropped in the first round of the NFL Draft last month. The Cowboys were thrilled to take him at No. 17 overall.

Lamb will be wearing No. 88 for the Cowboys. It’s a classic number for Dallas wide receivers, previously worn by Dez Bryat, Michael Irvin and Drew Pearson.

The Cowboys’ new wide receiver shared a photo of himself sporting his NFL Draft jersey. He couldn’t be happier to be in Dallas.

“Tripleee D..” he wrote. “Can’t thank God enough for the opportunity and the blessing! One milestone reached we ain’t done.”

Lamb is expected to be part of a vaunted Cowboys offense moving forward.

Dallas’ offense, led by Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper, has added another major weapon in the Oklahoma product.

The Cowboys should be one of the league’s highest-scoring teams in 2020.