Photo: Chiefs Players Outfit For Super Bowl Flight Is Going Viral

The Kansas City Chiefs are on their way to Miami, Florida for Super Bowl 54. We’re officially one week away from the big game between Kansas City and San Francisco.

Chiefs players decided to style it up for the flight to South Beach.

Several Kansas City players are dressing up like their head coach, Andy Reid, for the trip to the Super Bowl.

It’s pretty awesome:

When your players love their coach so much that they dress like him to go the Super Bowl. #BeGreat pic.twitter.com/ifGUDzK0rB — Rick Burkholder (@proatc) January 26, 2020

Reid, who’s hoping to win his first Super Bowl as a head coach, is known for his Tommy Bahamas-style outfits.

Hopefully the head coach is matching his players today. We need to see that photo.

Kansas City and San Francisco are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. next Sunday. The game will be on FOX.