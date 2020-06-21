Photo: Confederate Flags Spotted Across From NASCAR Track

With NASCAR formally banning displays of the Confederate flag earlier this month, we won’t be seeing the Stars & Bars at the racetrack anytime soon. But that isn’t stopping some NASCAR fans from displaying the flag nearby.

On Sunday, AL.com’s Joseph Goodman posted a photo of a group of NASCAR fans displaying the Confederate flag. Adjacent were checkered flags, an American flag and various flags supporting President Donald Trump.

Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway is the site of today’s race in the Cup Series. The Confederate flag has long been a popular symbol in Alabama. It isn’t a part of their state flag like Mississippi’s, though, but that’s another issue entirely.

Interestingly enough, it was an Alabama-born driver who made the biggest push for the Confederate flag to be banned in the first place. Bubba Wallace, who was born in Mobile, called for the flag to be banned on June 8. NASCAR brought the ban into effect on June 10.

The banished Talladega Superspeedway confederales have decamped to across the street. pic.twitter.com/8s1eIjak4t — Joseph Goodman (@JoeGoodmanJr) June 21, 2020

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” NASCAR said in a statement. “The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”

Per Kickin’ The Tires, the display is part of a protest of the flag’s ban that was implemented less than two weeks ago. The group has paraded the flag back on Speedway Boulevard and have pledged to no longer support NASCAR.

One driver has already said he’s quitting in protest of the ban.

As you can see, the ban isn’t going over well with some of the fanbase. But such was to be expected.