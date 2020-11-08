Photo: Dalvin Cook’s Postgame Outfit Is Going Viral Tonight

When you’re playing as well as Dalvin Cook is, you can wear whatever you want – that includes sunglasses indoors.

The Minnesota Vikings star running back had another sensational performance on Sunday afternoon. Cook led the Vikings to a blowout win over the Detroit Lions. The former Florida State Seminoles star had 22 carries for 206 yards and two touchdowns.

Minnesota topped Detroit, 34-20. Following a rough start to the season, the Vikings are now playing well. Minnesota improved to 3-5 on the season following today’s win.

Cook was certainly feeling himself following the win – as he should. The Vikings running back’s postgame outfit is going viral on social media.

Dalvin Cook is unstoppable on and off the field. pic.twitter.com/xhMFxZZvBl — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 8, 2020

There might not be an NFL player performing at a higher level than Dalvin Cook right now. The Vikings running back has been truly special as of late.

Cook had 163 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Packers last weekend. He followed that up with an even better game against the Lions on Sunday.

Dalvin Cook balled out today 😳 @brgridiron 24 touches

244 total yards

2 TDs pic.twitter.com/MSeFOA54IC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 8, 2020

Minnesota will look to keep it rolling next weekend. The Vikings are scheduled to take on the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football on Nov. 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.