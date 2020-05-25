Photo: Danica Patrick Completed The ‘Murph Challenge’ Today

It’s Memorial Day, and that means celebrities, athletes and military members around the world are honoring the late Navy SEAL Michael P. Murphy with The Murph Challenge. The latest celebrity to give it a try is Danica Patrick.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Patrick posted a photo of herself after completing the Murph Challenge. In her message, she offered her respects to Murphy and others who have “risked it all in the name of freedom”.

“What’s Memorial Day as a crossfitter without Murph!” she wrote. “I modified it based on equipment to – 1 mile run, 100 handstand push-ups(from 100 pull ups), 200 push ups, 300 air squats, 1 mile run, (Partitioned). This is a hero WOD in honor of fallen navy lieutenant Michael Murphy. (Crossfit has many of these.) Gone but not forgotten and honor to those who have risked it all in the name of freedom.”

Patrick’s post has quickly gone viral. Nearly 5,000 people have liked her post in the first hour.

The Murph Challenge has become a Memorial Day tradition and a top workout in Crossfit.

Per Men’s Journal, it involves a one-mile run followed by 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, and one-mile on run. But unlike most people who give it a try, Murphy himself did it while wearing his 25-pound flak jacket.

Murphy lost his life in Afghanistan in 2005 during a mission. He was awarded over a dozen medals and accolades for his sacrifice.

Other celebrities giving the workout a try today include MMA star Tim Kennedy and WWE superstar Cesaro.

Good luck everyone!