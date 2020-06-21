The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Photo: Denny Hamlin Unveils Special Car Design For Geico 500

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin at the Toyota 500.DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 20: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Delivering Strength Toyota, stands on the grid during the national anthem prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway on May 20, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin has unveiled a special car design for today’s GEICO 500 race at the Talladega Superspeedway. 

Hamlin, 39, has a blacked-out paint scheme in honor of Civil Rights Museum. The NASCAR driver typically has a FedEx paint theme.

“I promised to listen and that’s what I’m doing. Today you will see my #11 car will not carry the traditional paint scheme that you usually see. FedEx and myself instead want to give that voice to the National Civil Rights Museum. Exhibit photos courtesy of the NCRM,” he wrote on Twitter.

Joe Gibbs Racing tweeted out a video of Hamlin’s new car design, as well.

“For today’s race, @FedEx has chosen to remove all of their branding and traditional colors, with this week’s theme being to listen and learn as they spotlight the @NCRMuseum, which they are featuring on the hood,” they said on Twitter.

FedEx is also donating $500,000 to the National Civil Rights Museum.

“At today’s Talladega SuperSpeedway @NASCAR race, @FedEx announced a $500,000 donation to the @NCRMuseum in support of the museum’s mission,” the museum announced.

More From The Spun:
Paige Spiranac On Her Athlete Dating History
Trump Comments On Players Kneeling
Baker Mayfield On Whether He’ll Kneel
Doug Gottlieb Apologizes After Tweet

 

Here’s a closer look:

The GEICO 500 was scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. E.T., but there’s bad weather in the area, so the start is delayed.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.