Photo: Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Face Mask Is Going Viral

NASCAR is one of the few sports operating right now in the middle of the pandemic. A major race took place on Wednesday evening.

The Toyota 500 was held at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. The race was broadcast on FOX.

Denny Hamlin took home the checkered flag on Wednesday evening. He beat out Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch, who finished second and third, respectively.

NASCAR is taking social distancing precautions during the sport’s return. Hamlin was wearing a mask before and after the race. His mask choice is going viral on social media.

OFFICIAL: Rain ends the Toyota 500 early. Retweet to congratulate @dennyhamlin on his WIN at Darlington! pic.twitter.com/nDHN6DtXA4 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 21, 2020

Rain forced the Toyota 500 to end early. There were some fireworks toward the end of the race, as Chase Elliott wasn’t happy with Kyle Busch. Elliot went went crashing into the inside wall after hitting Busch’s bumper on lap 200 of the scheduled 228-lap race.

“There’s no question. I know I made a mistake and just misjudged the gap,” Busch said of his contact with Elliott. “When we were racing there with [Elliott] and I knew [Hamlin] had a run on him and I knew I needed to get in line as quick as I could. And in doing so I watched him and his momentum that was going by me and then I tried to look up in the mirror and see where Harvick was to get in and I just misjudged it.”

The race was called a couple of laps later.

Chase Elliott with the middle finger for Kyle Busch! You can’t make this @NASCAR stuff up. #Toyota500 pic.twitter.com/blXLpVrvm7 — Adam Johnson (@Mr_GCU) May 21, 2020

But Denny Hamlin and his awesome mask were the star of the race. If you have to wear a protective mask, you might as well have a custom-made one that allows you to smile with it.

Well done, Denny.