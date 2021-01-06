This year’s Heisman Trophy candidates are looking as fresh as ever — but DeVonta Smith has taken the suit game to another level on Tuesday night. The Alabama star wideout’s velvet crimson threads are looking just about as smooth as his route running.

The official Bama football Twitter account posted a photo of their two Heisman candidates ahead of the virtual award ceremony. While Mac Jones showed out with a suit of his own, it was Smith who stole the show.

People can’t stop talking about the Heisman favorite’s velvet get-up.

Just like the Crimson Tide, Smith has been virtually unstoppable all year.

En route to a 12-0 season and a national championship appearance, the senior wide receiver has 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns. His receiving totals blow the next highest players’s out of the water. In second place, Ole Miss’ Elijah Moore has nearly 500 yards less than Smith.

This is exactly the kind of dominance you need to exhibit if you want to win the Heisman from a non-quarterback position.

The last non-QB to win the trophy was Derrick Henry back in 2015. The last wide receiver to win the award was Desmond Howard all the way back in 1991. Smith would only be the fourth WR to win in the Heisman Trophy’s 85-year history.

As expected, Devonta Smith is up against three quarterbacks: Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Florida’s Kyle Trask and his Alabama teammate Mac Jones.

The virtual ceremony is now underway. Stay tuned for updates on the winner.