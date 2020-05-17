Photo: Dwayne Haskins Shows Off His New Offseason Physique

Dwayne Haskins and the Washington Redskins didn’t have a great 2019 season, but the team’s second-year quarterback is motivated to make sure 2020 is different.

The former Ohio State star enters the 2020 season as Washington’s starting quarterback. Ron River made it clear that the job is Haskins’ to lose.

Haskins threw for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2019. He’ll look to improve on those numbers this fall.

The former top 15 NFL Draft pick has been working on his body, as well. Haskins showed off an improved physique on social media earlier this month.

Haskins tweeted that he weighs 220 pounds, down from 231, which he weighed at the NFL Scouting Combine last year. He’s probably added some muscle mass and dropped some body fat, too.

Haskins has been criticized a bit for his performance as a rookie, but he’s clearly motivated heading into the 2020 season.

His former college coach, Urban Meyer, thinks the criticism is unfair, as well.

“So it’s the quarterback’s fault?” Meyer told Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks on the Move the Sticks podcast. “Nevermind the fact that their coach got fired, the place is a mess, there’s this going on, there’s this going on, this going on. A lot of stuff I heard from behind the scenes — cause, once again I have several players there — yet it’s Dwayne’s fault.”

Meyer thinks if Haskins is surrounded by good players, he’ll have great success like he did in Columbus.

“I hate to be so simplistic on this, but you better surround him with some really good players,” Meyer said. “The NFL is amazing to me is that the minute a team, they draft a quarterback, they put him on a very bad team or there are a lot of culture issues. Which I, I don’t want to start throwing stones, but I do know. I talk to my guys. I talk to a lot of these players. So it’s the quarterback’s fault now that their coach got fired after what, [Week 5]. They were in complete disarray and it’s the quarterback’s fault now. I wish college was that easy. For some reason it’s not the quarterback’s fault, it’s the coach’s fault. To me it’s about culture and leadership. You want Dwayne to be a great player? Surround him with some really great players. Surround him with a really elite culture.”

Haskins is certainly putting in the offseason work to make that happen.