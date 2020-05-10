Photo: Earl Thomas’ Wife, Nina, Got Him A Special Present

Baltimore Ravens defensive back Earl Thomas and his wife, Nina, went viral this week for some not-so-good reasons.

Thomas was allegedly caught cheating by his wife, who reportedly held a gun at his head in an attempt to scare him. Nina reportedly thought the gun was not loaded, but there was still a round in the chamber. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

This allegedly occurred last month, but it leaked to TMZ Sports earlier in the week. Nina Thomas was reportedly arrested, while Earl Thomas took to Instagram to address it.

“I just wanted to get ahead of it. It’s really not anybody’s business,” Thomas said in a since-deleted post. “It pisses me off that it got out, but it’s the world we live in today. But instead of talking about us, just keep us in your prayers.”

Earl and Nina might have made up since. The Ravens safety got a special present from his wife for his birthday.

Earl Thomas' Wife Gets NFL Star Diamond Chain for Bday After Wild Arrest https://t.co/H1Y8PsQdsQ — TMZ (@TMZ) May 8, 2020

Earl Thomas’ grandfather, Pastor Earl Thomas, passed away in 2018. The NFL star and his grandfather were very close.

The Baltimore Ravens safety turned 31 years old on Thursday.

Happy belated, Earl.