Photo: First Look At Matthew Stafford In A Rams Uniform

With the start of the new league year kicking off on Wednesday, we’re finally getting a closer look at some big names in their new uniforms.

On Thursday morning, the world got its first look at star quarterback Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles Rams’ blue and gold. Wearing the same No. 9 jersey he has his whole career, the former Detroit Lion was officially introduced as the new QB1 in LA.

The Rams’ official Twitter account posted the update earlier today.

“First look at QB1 in his new threads,” the team wrote above the never-before-seen photos.

First look at QB1 in his new threads 🤩 pic.twitter.com/hjTqv1w8Wg — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 18, 2021

Earlier this offseason, the NFL got its first big blockbuster move when Stafford was traded to Los Angeles in exchange for two first-round picks, one third-round pick and starting QB Jared Goff. While the trade was initially reported in late January, the deal didn’t officially go into place until yesterday.

As a veteran quarterback with consistently solid production, Stafford should be a huge upgrade for the Rams at the position. Through 12 years with the Lions, the one-time Pro Bowler amassed 45,109 yards and 282 touchdowns on an efficient 62.6 overall completion percentage.

In his most recent 2020 season, Stafford notched the eighth 4,000+ yard season of his career — throwing for 4,084 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Paired with an elite defense in 2021, Stafford and the Rams should be primed for a solid debut season.