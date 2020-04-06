The Spun

Photo: Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter’s Mugshot Released

Floyd Mayweather with his daughter, Iyanna.LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Koraun Mayweather, Iyanna Mayweather, Floyd Mayweather, Jr. and Zion Mayweather attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on October 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Iyanna Mayweather, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, is facing serious charges after being arrested in Florida for alleged assault with a deadly weapon.

On Monday, TMZ obtained a photo of Iyanna Mayweather’s mugshot. She was arrested on Saturday and is accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in the bicep with knives.

TMZ reported that the alleged assault took place over a dispute involving rapper NBA Youngblood at his home. The argument allegedly moved into the kitchen, where Mayweather grabbed a pair of knives and charged at the other woman and pierced her with both of them.

When the police arrived, Mayweather reportedly told the officers that the other woman initiated the conflict by pulling her hair. The status of the injured woman is unknown as of writing.

However, it is known that the woman who was injured in the assault is the mother of NBA Youngblood’s child.

You can view the mugshot on TMZ Sports:

However, it looks like Iyanna Mayweather has seen been released on bail. She can be seen in a recent video that NBA Youngblood posted to Instagram.

As for Floyd Mayweather himself, he has yet to publicly comment on what happened.

This is still a developing story, but we’ll keep you updated where we can.

