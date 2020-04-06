Photo: Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter’s Mugshot Released

Iyanna Mayweather, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, is facing serious charges after being arrested in Florida for alleged assault with a deadly weapon.

On Monday, TMZ obtained a photo of Iyanna Mayweather’s mugshot. She was arrested on Saturday and is accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in the bicep with knives.

TMZ reported that the alleged assault took place over a dispute involving rapper NBA Youngblood at his home. The argument allegedly moved into the kitchen, where Mayweather grabbed a pair of knives and charged at the other woman and pierced her with both of them.

When the police arrived, Mayweather reportedly told the officers that the other woman initiated the conflict by pulling her hair. The status of the injured woman is unknown as of writing.

However, it is known that the woman who was injured in the assault is the mother of NBA Youngblood’s child.

You can view the mugshot on TMZ Sports:

Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Iyanna, has been arrested for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, TMZ has learned, and it appears to have been a confrontation over NBA Youngboy. https://t.co/P31VL5HCah — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 4, 2020

However, it looks like Iyanna Mayweather has seen been released on bail. She can be seen in a recent video that NBA Youngblood posted to Instagram.

As for Floyd Mayweather himself, he has yet to publicly comment on what happened.

This is still a developing story, but we’ll keep you updated where we can.