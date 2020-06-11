Photo: Gym Apologizes For Offensive ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Workout

The Spun

Wisconsin gym apologizes for workout.

A Wisconsin gym has apologized after a photo of an “I Can’t Breathe” workout surfaced on social media earlier this week.

A 35-minute “I Can’t Breathe” workout was reportedly written on a dry-erase board at an Anytime Fitness gym in Wauwatosa. A picture of a man kneeling was included on the board. “And don’t you dare lay down,” was also written.

The workout consisted of various burpees and row exercises. The workout was reportedly meant to be a tribute to George Floyd, who died at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, but it came across incredibly poorly.

While there have been workouts inspired by those who have died – the “Murph Challenge” has become very popular on Memorial Day – this one missed the mark.

Anytime Fitness officials released a statement on Wednesday night.

“No matter the intent, we absolutely do not condone the words, illustrations or actions this represents,” the Anytime Fitness officials said, per TMZ Sports. “To our employees, owners and members, we are truly and profoundly sorry that this incident occurred.”
“One of our publicly-stated commitments to antiracism work is to bolster education efforts for our franchise owners to lead with empathy, love and respect. This incident makes it clear that we have work to do in this space; immediately, we are sharing this incident with our franchise owners worldwide as an example of what not to do, why it is offensive, and what locations should be doing instead.”
“We remain committed to working to inform and educate employees and owners worldwide to stand for our black communities including our members and employees.”

