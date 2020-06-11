Photo: Gym Apologizes For Offensive ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Workout

A Wisconsin gym has apologized after a photo of an “I Can’t Breathe” workout surfaced on social media earlier this week.

A 35-minute “I Can’t Breathe” workout was reportedly written on a dry-erase board at an Anytime Fitness gym in Wauwatosa. A picture of a man kneeling was included on the board. “And don’t you dare lay down,” was also written.

The workout consisted of various burpees and row exercises. The workout was reportedly meant to be a tribute to George Floyd, who died at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, but it came across incredibly poorly.

Really concerned that @AnytimeFitness finds mocking the death of George Floyd appropriate🤬 racism is alive in Wauwatosa #Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/9HZ7TyBqtw — kⓋ (@cashewcruise) June 10, 2020

While there have been workouts inspired by those who have died – the “Murph Challenge” has become very popular on Memorial Day – this one missed the mark.

Anytime Fitness officials released a statement on Wednesday night.