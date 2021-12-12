Photo: Here’s What Washington’s Normal Benches Look Like

The Spun

The Dallas Cowboys will be using their own special benches against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas shipped their own heated benches to FedEx Field for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Washington Football Team.

ESPN.com had more on the decision:

Dallas got word from the Seattle Seahawks, who played at Washington on Nov. 30, that the heated benches kept going out during the game. In order to prevent that from being an issue Sunday with temperatures in the mid- to high-40s, the Cowboys partnered with Dragon Seats out of Cleveland and had the seats shipped to the stadium.

This way, the Cowboys are guaranteed a warm seat before the game. A loss to the Washington Football Team, however, would put them on the hot seat in the division. Dallas would have just a one-game lead on Washington, with a rematch coming at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 26.

So, the Cowboys have their own special benches.

Here’s what the typical Washington Football Team away team benches look like. They won’t be getting much use on Sunday:

Dallas and Washington are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on FOX.

