Photo: Here’s What Washington’s Normal Benches Look Like

Dallas shipped their own heated benches to FedEx Field for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Washington Football Team.

ESPN.com had more on the decision:

Dallas got word from the Seattle Seahawks, who played at Washington on Nov. 30, that the heated benches kept going out during the game. In order to prevent that from being an issue Sunday with temperatures in the mid- to high-40s, the Cowboys partnered with Dragon Seats out of Cleveland and had the seats shipped to the stadium. This way, the Cowboys are guaranteed a warm seat before the game. A loss to the Washington Football Team, however, would put them on the hot seat in the division. Dallas would have just a one-game lead on Washington, with a rematch coming at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 26.

Photo courtesy of James D. Smith of the ⁦@dallascowboys⁩ pic.twitter.com/TSTrCrVoJr — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 12, 2021

Here’s what the typical Washington Football Team away team benches look like. They won’t be getting much use on Sunday:

So here is what everyone is “benching” about! These are the “old” benches that are pushed off to the side .. probably will be here for the next team ! pic.twitter.com/SFiKDWRnpb — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) December 12, 2021

Dallas and Washington are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on FOX.