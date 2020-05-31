Photo: Houston Chronicle’s Sunday Sports Cover Is Going Viral

The Houston Chronicle’s Sunday morning sports cover is going viral on social media in the wake of everything that’s happened this weekend.

The newspaper’s Sunday sports cover features an “Imagine” theme focused on former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

“Imagine. If we had embraced Colin Kaepernick’s peaceful protest and paid attention to the issue he was trying to address.”

“Imagine. We could be working toward change instead of witnessing the chaos, anger and violence in our streets.”

“Imagine. Because this was exactly what Kaepernick was protesting. Not the anthem. Not the flag. Not the military. But unchecked police brutality against people of color like George Floyd in our country.”

“Imagine.”

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since 2016, when he began kneeling during the national anthem.

A former NFL executive recently admitted that Kaepernick’s protest was the main reason for his ousting by the league.

“No teams wanted to sign a player—even one as talented as Kaepernick—whom they saw as controversial, and, therefore, bad for business,” former NFL vice president of communications Joe Lockhart told CNN.

“That was a business risk no team was willing to take, whether the owner was a Trump supporter or a bleeding-heart liberal (yes, those do exist). As bad of an image problem it presented for the league and the game, no owner was willing to put the business at risk over this issue.”