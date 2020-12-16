After missing all of Houston Rockets training camp and the team’s first preseason game for undisclosed reasons, James Harden made his much-anticipated return to the NBA tonight.

Maybe it’s all the offseason clubbing, or maybe it’s just the camera angle — but this photo of Harden on Tuesday night is definitely a head turner.

James Harden in action tonight. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IUoZuRgRRI — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 16, 2020

This image certainly doesn’t help assuage Harden’s recently-earned reputation as a lazy player.

It’s well reported that the All-Star shooting guard wants out of Houston, and his offseason actions made that very clear. While the rest of his team was in training camp and completing individual interviews, Harden was spotted on multiple occasions out clubbing in Las Vegas.

The Rockets star finally made his return to the franchise and cleared his COVID-19 protocols earlier this week. While its clear Harden ultimately hopes to end up elsewhere, Houston plans to get as much out of his talents as they can.

James Harden donned a Rockets uniform for the first time since the NBA bubble to take on the San Antonio Spurs in a preseason matchup.

Offseason weight aside, Harden’s still got it.

Through the first quarter, the shooting guard has six points and two assists. Three of his points came on a classic James Harden stepback.

The James Harden step-back is still automatic. 🔥pic.twitter.com/Uq4etvk5uE — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 16, 2020

While no official dealings have been made, the Rockets front office has reportedly finally opened up to trade discussions involving their No. 1 guy.

But, the price is steep.

Philadelphia has expressed heavy interest in Harden. Houston drives a hard bargin though, asking for Ben Simmons and three first-round picks as its lowest offer. With Harden so desperately wanting out, the Rockets will surely have to lower that asking price at some point.

For now, Houston and Harden will have to coexist until an official decision is made.