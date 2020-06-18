Photo: Jamie Foxx Reveals Body Transformation For Mike Tyson Movie

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx has portrayed athletes on-screen before, but few roles have been as physically demanding as playing Mike Tyson in an upcoming biopic.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Foxx revealed just how much he’s transformed his body in order to replicate Iron Mike’s physique. The photo Foxx shared in the interview was a tad blurry, but you can see that he has already sculpted his arms and chest like a pro bodybuilder.

Foxx’s body change comes as a result of a steady workout routine. He says he’s doing 60 pullups, 60 dips and 100 pushups per day to get his new look.

Scenes of young Mike Tyson will have Foxx weighing in at 216 pounds. But the scenes with him as an older Tyson will require him to balloon up to 225 to 230 pounds. He noted that the cameras will give him the appearance of 250 pounds – Tyson’s usual fighting weight in his prime.

Foxx noted that he isn’t going to get a whole lot of leg work in, though. He explained that his legs are too small, so he’s going to wear prosthetics while filming to replicate Tyson’s lower half.

“I ain’t got no legs, I ain’t got no calf muscles so we’re gonna have to get some prosthetics for that.”

Rumors of a Mike Tyson biopic starring Jamie Foxx have been circulating since as far back as 2014. It wasn’t until 2017 that the film finally got the green light.

But Foxx has been waiting for this opportunity for years. He showed off his imitation of Tyson’s iconic voice in multiple interviews, and even outlined the opening scene of the film.

Would you see a Mike Tyson movie starring Jamie Foxx?