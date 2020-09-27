Photo: JJ Watt’s Wife, Kealia, Is Excited For Today’s Special Game

Today is a very special day for the Watt family.

All three Watt brothers are on the same NFL field, as the Houston Texans are taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers. JJ Watt, of course, stars for the Texans, while Derek and T.J. Watt play for the Steelers.

As noted by NFL.com, this almost never happens:

J.J., Derek and T.J. Watt will be the fourth known trio of brothers to play at least one game together in NFL history. The first to do it were the Nesser brothers in 1920, when Frank and Ted of the Columbus Panhandles played against their sibling Al of the Akron Pros. Brother Fred would eventually join the Panhandles and take part in the same matchup the following season for the only game to feature four brothers. The Rooney brothers — Bill, Cobb and Joe — played together in 1924 for the Duluth Kelleys and would share the field three other times throughout the decade.

Mom and dad might have a tough time picking sides in this one, but Kealia Ohai does not. The wife of the Houston Texans star – a professional athlete in her own right – posted a special JJ photo on her Instagram Story before kickoff.

She’s excited for this one.

The Texans and the Steelers are in a close one early. Pittsburgh leads Houston, 3-0, midway through the first quarter.

The game is on local CBS stations.