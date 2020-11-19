A photo of LaMelo Ball’s NBA Draft setup is going viral on social media on Wednesday evening, to the surprise of no one.

LaMelo Ball is projected to be a top-three pick in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, which is underway on ESPN.

The former Chino Hills, California product has had an eventful last three to four years. He’s played high school ball in both California and Ohio before going overseas. Instead of playing in college, LaMelo played in a professional league down under.

Now, LaMelo is set to join his brother, Lonzo Ball, in the NBA. The Ball family is watching the 2020 NBA Draft together. Unsurprisingly, the family’s setup is going viral.

Check this out:

I see something new everytime I look at that shot LaMelo's house pic.twitter.com/Hsaas0WLWW — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 19, 2020

There’s a lot to take in here. Some people are surprised that LaVar Ball is wearing a mask. Others find the shot of Lonzo Ball in the background to be pretty funny.

There’s also LaVar Ball’s hat, which reads “I told you so!”

lmao look at Lonzo pic.twitter.com/lmS7pWtekY — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 19, 2020

All in all, it’s a pretty incredible NBA Draft setup shot.

The 2020 NBA Draft is now underway, with Anthony Edwards going No. 1 overall. Ball is projected to go somewhere in the top three tonight, though there could be surprises.