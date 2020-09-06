Photo: LeBron’s Pregame Outfit For Game 2 Is Going Viral

LeBron James is rocking quite the pregame outfit ahead of Game 2 against the Houston Rockets.

The Los Angeles Lakers star is known for his fashionable pregame outfits, but we can’t remember seeing him in something like this.

James, 35, is rocking a Grateful Dead dancing bears sweatshirt with matching sweatpants as he makes his way into the arena.

Check it out:

“The jam on the studio version of Touch of Grey is so sick” pic.twitter.com/h9rZ0V77e4 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 6, 2020

Bill Walton would certainly be a fan.

Bill Walton after seeing LeBron walking in: pic.twitter.com/k11Z6pRGYZ — Cleveland Sports Fans (@CLE_SPORTS_FANS) September 6, 2020

LeBron and the Lakers are set to tip off against the Rockets in Game 2 at 8:30 p.m. E.T. Los Angeles’ star forward admitted an adjustment needed to be made tonight.

“I think it’s the speed,” James said following the Game 1 loss, per ESPN. “They play with a lot of speed both offensively and defensively. And you can watch it on film and you can see it on film; until you get out there and get a feel for it [you cannot comprehend it]. That’s what we did tonight. We got a feel for their speed, and we should be fully aware of that going into Game 2.”

The Lakers will need to be better in every aspect of the game tonight, but probably most so on offense. The Rockets’ defense did a great job making things difficult for Los Angeles in Game 1.

Tipoff is scheduled for shortly after 6:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC.