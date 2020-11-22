Photo: Look At What Sean Payton Retweeted After Today’s Win

No Drew Brees was no problem for Sean Payton and the Saints as they manhandled the Atlanta Falcons today.

Making the controversial choice of putting Taysom Hill under center proved to be the right one as Hill led Payton’s Saints to a 24-9 win. After the game, Payton had a little fun at the Falcons’ expense.

Taking to Twitter, Payton retweeted former Falcons wideout Roddy White, who mocked Payton for picking Hill as his starter. “Saints about to get whip trying us with Taysom Hill at QB we about to snack them,” White wrote.

Needless to say, Saints fans have descended upon White’s Twitter account. His most recent tweets have been ratio’d.

Taysom Hill completed 18 of 23 passes for 233 yards in his first NFL start. He was equally effective on the ground, rushing 10 times for 51 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Atlanta, meanwhile, fell to 3-7 on the season, ending a two-game winning streak they had built before their Week 10 bye.

The rest of Atlanta’s schedule is pretty daunting too. They play four of their final six games at home, but five of them are against teams with winning records. Atlanta has a rematch with the Saints in just two weeks.

As for the Saints, they’re riding high with their interim starting QB. Hill silenced most of the doubters in his first NFL start – albeit against one of the league’s worst teams. But their next three games are on the road.

The tests for Hill and the Saints will only get tougher down the stretch while they await Drew Brees’ return.