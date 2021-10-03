Urban Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, was active on Twitter on Saturday night as her husband was trending for an alleged bar video.

The Jacksonville Jaguars first-year head coach was a nationally trending topic on Saturday night. Video emerged, appearing to show Meyer getting danced on at a bar/restaurant in Columbus, Ohio.

It’s unclear when the video was taken, but Meyer was seen in similar clothes in a Twitter post on Friday night.

Shelley Meyer, the longtime wife of the three-time national title-winning head coach, is often pretty active on social media.

That was certainly the case on Saturday night, according to those who were able to capture alleged screenshots of her “liked” tweets.

Shelley Meyer is currently liking tweets saying Urban Meyer doesn’t deserve her…. And she’s still tweeting about corn. This is so chaotic. pic.twitter.com/PknARyHPPh — Kiara (@kiaradj_) October 3, 2021

However, Shelley Meyer also liked the following tweet:

“Jesus ppl… Tagging the Meyer family in something you have absolutely zero context about is just absurdly ridiculous. Be better than that folks,” the tweet read.

Meyer is in his first season leading the Jaguars. They’re off to an 0-4 start following the heartbreaking loss to the Bengals on Thursday night.

Jacksonville will return to the field next Sunday afternoon against the Titans.