Photo: Mac Jones’ Girlfriend Is Ready For The NFL Draft

Mac Jones is one of the biggest mysteries of the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Where will the former Alabama Crimson Tide star quarterback go?

Many believe that Jones will be the No. 3 overall pick, going to the San Francisco 49ers. However, the latest betting odds indicate that another quarterback might be the guy at No. 3 overall.

Jones gave an honest admission before the first round on Thursday night.

“I don’t really know anything,” Jones said on NFL Network prior to the draft.

Jones is attending the NFL Draft in Cleveland with some friends and family members. It should be nice to have some loved ones around him on the most important day of his life (to date, anyway). One of those loved ones is his girlfriend, Sophie Scott.

The two spent Wednesday evening having some fun ahead of the NFL Draft.

Jones and Scott have been dating since before the 2020 college football season. Scott was often spotted in the stands at Crimson Tide games and alongside Jones following contests.

The two were able to attend the annual Alabama A-Day game earlier this spring.

Scott has a growing social media presence, as well, that is only likely to grow once Jones is in the National Football League.

It will be fun to see where Jones ends up on Thursday night.

The first round of the NFL Draft is set for 8 p.m. E.T.