Photo Shows What ‘Bubble’ Hotel Room For NBA Reporters Is Like

NBA team personnel aren’t the only people who will be living in the bubble at Disney World for the next couple of months. Select members of the media are heading into the quarantined world, too.

Bleacher Report host Taylor Rooks is among those heading into the bubble to cover the restart of the 2019-20 NBA season.

Rooks, a rising star in the sports media world, posted a message before heading into the bubble on Sunday morning.

“I’ve officially entered quarantine – among the media members living in the actual bubble. Can’t leave room for 7 days, testing everyday. I’m a little nervous, but the NBA is taking all necessary steps. This is a historic thing to be a part of. Looking forward to sharing content,” she wrote.

Marc Stein, a longtime NBA insider who covers the league for the New York Times, shared a photo of his bubble hotel room.

It’s not much, but it will have to do.

Stein also provided some details on the bubble protocols for the league’s media members.

Quarantine for media members is seven days — compared to 48 hours for everyone in team traveling parties — because A) media members are traveling commercially and B) we were not tested regularly for two weeks before arriving in Florida like teams were doing in their facilities — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 12, 2020

The 2019-20 NBA season is set to resume with 22 teams in Orlando, Fla. later this month.

NBA teams will play eight regular season games before entering the 16-team postseason.

Hopefully everything will go as planned and we’ll get to watch live, NBA basketball by the end of this month.