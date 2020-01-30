Photo: Nets Incredible Tribute For Kobe, Gianna Bryant Going Viral

The Brooklyn Nets revealed this evening an incredible touching tribute for Kobe and Gianna Bryant, who died along with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning.

Kobe and Gianna sat courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game earlier this season. Video of the former Los Angeles Lakers star and his daughter talking on the sideline went super viral on social media.

Gianna, 13, was an avid basketball player and dreamed of playing in the WNBA. Kobe appeared to be pointing things out to her during the game.

The Nets have left empty the two seats that were occupied by Kobe and Gianna.

The Nets are keeping two courtside seats empty for the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter, “Gigi.” The seats held open tonight are the same ones Kobe and Gigi sat in the viral clip of Kobe coaching Gianna. pic.twitter.com/5NJuIeH1SB — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) January 30, 2020

It’s a wonderful tribute to the NBA legend and his daughter, who were taken from us way too soon.

The Nets paid tribute to Kobe, Gianna and the 7 other victims. They also put flowers in the seats that Kobe and Gianna sat in during the Hawks-Nets game earlier this season. pic.twitter.com/dcoDQNcRA8 — ESPN (@espn) January 30, 2020

Kobe Bryant often said that Gianna was better at her age than he was at his. She was determined to play collegiately at UConn and star in the WNBA.

“The best thing that happens is when we go out and fans come up to me, and she’ll be standing next to me they’ll be like ‘Hey you gotta have a boy. You and V [Vanessa Bryant] gotta have a boy. You gotta have someone to carry on your tradition, the legacy’ and she’ll be like ‘oy, I got this,'” Kobe said of Gianna during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by Sunday’s awful tragedy.