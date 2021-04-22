Photo: What The NFL Draft’s Setup In Cleveland Looks Like

For the first time since 2019, the NFL Draft will incorporate live festivities. And with opening night kicking off just one week from today, we’re starting to get our first peeks at what the setup will look like.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday morning, NFL insider Brian McCarthy shared a photo of the massive 2021 draft structure.

1 week til #NFLDraft kicks off in Cleveland. A picture is worth 280 characters, but some deets on the massive main structure which is going to be lit: 220’ x 200’ & 70’ tall; 28 million pixels of LED in the theater & on site; 3 miles+ of cable to power lighting fixtures pic.twitter.com/Li2pNRdt22 — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) April 22, 2021

Taking the main stage of the covered theater positioned on the coast of Lake Erie, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will announced the draft picks in person this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 draft took place in a fully-virtual setting.

In addition to the invited guests for the event, including draft ambassadors from each of the league’s 32 teams and a select few prospective players, the general public will be allowed to enter the Draft Theater. But, only fully-vaccinated fans will be allowed to sit in the “Inner Circle” near the front of the draft stag, per CBS Sports. In order to reserve a spot in the Draft Theater fans will have to register for free using the NFL OnePass app.

Separate from the draft selection event, the NFL Draft Experience will entertain fans with a series of games and activities outside of the Browns’ FirstEnergy Stadium. Red carpet events and musical performances will take place at Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Fans will be allowed to participate in the festivities for free either in person or virtually.

Night one of the three-day event will kick of on Thursday, April 29.