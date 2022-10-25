Photo Of 7-Foot-6 High School Prospect Going Viral

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 27: A Wilson brand NBA basketball is pictured during the first quarter of the game between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena on March 27, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

High school basketball prospect Olivier Rioux has a bit of a height advantage over his opposition.

Chicago Bulls play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky posted a photo of him standing next to Rioux, who towers over him in flip-flops. The 16-year-old Canadian, who plays for IMG Academy in Florida, is a resounding 7'6" tall.

For perspective, Swirsky told a commenter that he's 5'9", the average male height in the United States.

The disparity is just as stark when seeing Rioux on the court. Fellow high schools look essentially helpless to stop someone over a foot taller than them.

Last year, Guinness World Records recognized Rioux as the tallest teenager in the world. With Tacko Fall playing in China, Rioux is also already taller than every current NBA player.

Per CBC's Lori Ewing, Canadian basketball coach Michael Meeks said Rioux's skills have also progressed.

"When you see Olivier, every three to six months he's doing things quicker, faster, stronger, more balanced, he's got more agility, his game is getting better, his understanding of how to impact the game is getting better," Meeks said. "This is important, because usually taller players are a little bit slower [to develop], and he's moving at the right rate in terms of a super tall player."

Rioux is a prospect to watch. After all, it'll be impossible to miss him on the court.