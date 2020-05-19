Photo Of Chad Johnson’s Incredible Restaurant Tip Is Going Viral

A photo of Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson’s incredible restaurant tip is going viral on social media on Tuesday morning.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every industry, but few have been hit harder than bars and restaurants. In-person dining has pretty much went away, with pickup and takeout being the only options in most areas. This is causing a significant drop in revenue, with establishments forced to lay off or furlough many of its workers.

Johnson, the former NFL wide receiver, is trying to help out. The former Pro Bowler gave an incredibly generous tip at an establishment in Florida on Monday.

The former Cincinnati Bengals star dropped a $1,000 tip at Havana’s restaurant near Ft. Lauderdale. Havana’s is one of Johnson’s favorite restaurants and they’ve been hit hard by the pandemic. He’s doing his part with a massive tip.

“Congrats on re-opening,” Johnson wrote on his $37 bill. “Sorry about the pandemic. Hope this helps. I LOVE YOU.”

Havana’s restaurant staff took to social media to thank Johnson for his incredible tip.

“We would like to thank Chad ‘Ocho Cinco’ Johnson for his continued patronage.”