Photo Of Chad Johnson’s Incredible Restaurant Tip Is Going Viral

Chad Johnson dives to catch ball with the Cincinnati Bengals.INDIANAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 14: Chad Ochocinco #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals reaches for a pass during the Bengals 23-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2010 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

A photo of Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson’s incredible restaurant tip is going viral on social media on Tuesday morning.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every industry, but few have been hit harder than bars and restaurants. In-person dining has pretty much went away, with pickup and takeout being the only options in most areas. This is causing a significant drop in revenue, with establishments forced to lay off or furlough many of its workers.

Johnson, the former NFL wide receiver, is trying to help out. The former Pro Bowler gave an incredibly generous tip at an establishment in Florida on Monday.

The former Cincinnati Bengals star dropped a $1,000 tip at Havana’s restaurant near Ft. Lauderdale. Havana’s is one of Johnson’s favorite restaurants and they’ve been hit hard by the pandemic. He’s doing his part with a massive tip.

“Congrats on re-opening,” Johnson wrote on his $37 bill. “Sorry about the pandemic. Hope this helps. I LOVE YOU.”

Havana’s restaurant staff took to social media to thank Johnson for his incredible tip.

“We would like to thank Chad ‘Ocho Cinco’ Johnson for his continued patronage.”
“We greatly appreciate your generosity to our employees now during these most difficult times. Many blessings to you and your family. Thank you again!” the staff wrote.

Well done, Chad.

