Photo Of Concerned Urban Meyer During 'The Game' Going Viral

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

For the first time since 2000, the Michigan Wolverines went into Columbus and beat the Ohio State Buckeyes. And Urban Meyer couldn't have made his emotions during the loss more clear.

Late in the fourth quarter, the former Ohio State head coach was pictured watching the game from the sidelines. To say that he was not amused would be an understatement.

Buckeyes insider Kevin Noon described Meyer's expression as "the look of concern." If he only knew...

A few plays after that photo was taken, the Wolverines would more than double their lead off of touchdowns from back-to-back touchdowns from Donovan Edwards. As you might imagine, the reaction from fans was predictable:

"Can we please bring this man back as our head coach? Ryan day isn’t it," one user replied.

"Urban needs to stunner Day and take the headset," wrote another.

"My look isn’t any better. I’m seething. This is awful!" a third fan said.

With this loss, Ohio State is knocked out of the Big Ten Championship Game for the second year in a row. Given how badly they were beaten, at home, in perfect weather, they're probably out of the College Football Playoff as well.

Maybe the Buckeyes do need to bring Urban Meyer back. At least he never lost to Michigan.