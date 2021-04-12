Photo Of Hideki Matsuyama At The Airport Is Going Viral

Hideki Matsuyama is less than 24 hours removed from his win at The Masters. Monday morning, the 29-year-old golfer from Japan was spotted at the airport.

The 2021 Masters champion was spotted sitting at a terminal with his green jacket draped over a seat beside him.

It’s a pretty incredible sight.

Pretty sure this is Hideki Matsuyama’s last moment as one of us (via @BryanPtak) pic.twitter.com/WQCX6sPOD9 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 12, 2021

Matsuyama probably won’t be flying commercial for much longer. The star golfer is reportedly likely to earn $200 million-plus over the course of his career thanks to his win at The Masters this past weekend.

Darren Rovell of Action Network had more details:

Japan is golf-crazed, even though things have died down in recent years. There is no country in the world that has that many golf courses (more than 3,000) in such a small area (146,000 square miles) and Matsuyama is immediately the most powerful athlete in Japan. Yes, unfortunately for Naomi Osaka, it’s golf over tennis in the Land of the Rising Sun. At the beginning of the day, ESPN’s Andy North said that a win for Matsuyama would be worth more than $1 billion. That’s a bit of a stretch. But it’s probably not a stretch to think that this Green Jacket is worth more than $200 million over the rest of his lifetime.

Flying private overseas is crazy expensive, though, so perhaps the commercial flights will continue for a while.

Either way, it’s pretty great to be Hideki Matsuyama right now.