Photo Of Josh Allen's Girlfriend, Matthew Stafford's Wife Going Viral

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Brittany Williams and Josh Allen on the Red Carpet prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Buffalo Bills in the NFL's 2022 season opener.

The game featured two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL - Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Before the game kicked off, though, it was the WAGS (wife and girlfriend) of the star quarterback duo that went viral.

Kelly Stafford and Brittany Williams posted a photo together before the game kicked off.

Check it out.

While they were friendly leading up to the game, they're likely rooting against each other's significant others right now.