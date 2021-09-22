Photo Of Justin Thomas’ Shoes For Ryder Cup Are Going Viral

American golfer Justin Thomas is set to take on his second career Ryder Cup appearance on Friday — and it looks like he’s set to do so in style.

On Tuesday, custom golf shoe designer Nomad Customs posted a photo of Thomas’ new kicks for this year’s event.

Leaning heavily onto the Team USA theme, the FootJoy shoes feature an American flag, the Statue of Liberty, a bald eagle, Uncle Sam, The Constitution and the phrase ‘Merica.

As a Ryder Cup rookie in 2018, Thomas was Team USA’s top performer. The young star notched a 4-1-0 overall record and took down Rory McIlroy with a 1-Up Singles victory. Despite his solid performance though, the Americans fell to their European foes.

That being said, Thomas is ready to help claim his first Ryder Cup title with Team USA this year.

“It’s Ryder Cup week. LFG,” he wrote with an Instagram post on Monday.

Thomas and the rest of his Team USA teammates will tee off in the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straights on Friday.