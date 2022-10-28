Photo Of Lamar Jackson After Win Over Buccaneers Going Viral

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to a massive win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 43 yards on nine carries.

After the win, Jackson held up a sign just outside the tunnel that read "Ravens #8, Pay 'Em NOW!"

Jackson is playing this season without a contract extension after the Ravens failed to reach a deal with him over the offseason. There was a deadline to get a deal done before the season got underway but the two sides never got close enough.

So far this season, Jackson has led the Ravens to a 5-3 record and has thrown for 1,635 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He'll look to improve those numbers when the Ravens take on the New Orleans Saints next Monday (Nov. 7) on Monday Night Football.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.