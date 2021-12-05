Photo Of Lee Corso At SEC Championship Game Is Going Viral

No one loves college football more than 86-year-old Lee Corso.

The longtime college football analyst spent Saturday morning previewing Saturday’s busy day of conference championships on ESPN’s College GameDay. Hours later, he was watching one major college football game up close and personal.

Corso watched Saturday’s SEC Championship Game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama from the sideline. He clearly still has a great passion for the game.

Take a look.

This man is a national treasure, Find someone who loves College Football as much as Lee Corso. pic.twitter.com/vdzwRxzATk — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) December 4, 2021

Lee Corso may be old, but his college football analysis is pretty spot on as of late.

Corso predicted the Alabama Crimson Tide would upset the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game. He was right. Alabama stormed to a 41-24 victory on Saturday evening.

“Ok Zach, you like Georgia, right? You like music, right? Listen to this please *plays sweet home Alabama over the speakers* Zach, how do you like that song? Well, I like it and I like the team that’s most desperate, gimme Alabama.”

"Zac, how'd you like that song?" Corso trolled @zacbrownband with "Sweet Home Alabama" and picked the Tide to win the SEC title game 👀 pic.twitter.com/vM6e3bsonR — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 4, 2021

Never change, Lee Corso.

Experts may want to start listening to Corso more often. Very few predicted Alabama would upset Georgia. The Bulldogs looked unbeatable prior to Saturday’s SEC Championship.

Corso will get some much-needed time off in coming weeks before he returns to work for ESPN late in bowl season.