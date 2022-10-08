Photo Of Matthew McConaughey, Oklahoma Legend Going Viral

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 07: Actor Matthew McConaughey watches players warm up before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the LSU Tigers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are set to face off in the Red River Rivalry later this afternoon.

The stars are out for both programs as the two bitter rivals prepare to face off at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Before this afternoon's contest, a photo of Longhorns superfan Matthew McConaughey and former Sooners linebacker Brian Bosworth is going viral on social media.

"Matthew McConaughey and Brian Bosworth is a combination I didn’t know I needed," Oklahoma insider Josh Callaway wrote on Twitter.

Take a look at the picture here:

Despite early-season success for both of these programs, Oklahoma and Texas are each unranked heading into this afternoon's game.

The Longhorns suffered a narrow loss to No. 1 Alabama and an overtime loss to Texas Tech. The Sooners have dropped each of their last two games, losing to Kansas State and TCU. Both teams are 3-2.

This much-anticipated rivalry matchup will kickoff at noon ET on ABC.